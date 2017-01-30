Insurers won't pay boat owner's claim in lost-at-sea case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Insurers won't pay boat owner's claim in lost-at-sea case

Posted: Updated:
Nathan Carman Nathan Carman

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Insurers say they will not cover the loss of a boat owned by a Vermont man that sank off Rhode Island with his mother aboard.              

Nathan Carman and his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut, left on a fishing trip in September.

Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft eight days later.

His mother is presumed dead.                 

In papers filed last week in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, the National Liability & Fire Insurance Co., and a marine insurer said Nathan Carman made “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” to the vessel on the day before it sank, and that he knew the vessel was “unseaworthy.”             

Carman has previously said he believed his boat was safe.        

His lawyer, Huber Santos, did not immediately return a call Monday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.