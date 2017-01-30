Rep. Morgan: Immigration ban needed for national security reasons, but "hastily implemented"

By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – President Trump’s immigration ban garnered national attention after he hastily signed his latest executive order on Friday. It was a move that sparked nation-wide outcry as thousands of protestor’s flooded airports and major cities, calling for resistance.

"It’s just a pause. Its not a Muslim ban, it's not permanent,” State Representative and House minority leader, Patricia Morgan told ABC6 News on Monday.

She said people should tone down the rhetoric and trust the Trump administration to look out for the country's best interest, which she says is national security. "We don't want ISIS terrorists coming. We don't want people who will harm us."

The republican Rep. expressed support for the ban, saying she believes it is about stopping ISIS from harming Americans. But, like many Democrats, she agrees that the executive order was rolled out too quickly.

"It seemed to be hastily implemented, which stranded some people who clearly had a right to be here,” Morgan added.

She was not the only state Republican with that concern, Monday. Representative Robert Nardolillo, an outspoken supporter of an immigration crackdown, released a statement Monday that read:

I have always been an outspoken leader regarding stronger National Security and illegal immigration issues. Our country's safety should always be at the top of our nation’s priority list. I am disappointed with the President’s most recent executive orders, because I believe the roll out of such a comprehensive plan could be difficult to implement. I also think this could have been handled much better, if the all stakeholders were taken into consideration.

I know for many communities, things must seem chaotic, and many may feel unsafe at this time. These issues could have been avoided if time was taken to speak to the public, hear their concerns, as well as taking the Constitution into account. I am in support of improving all forms of safety for United States citizens, and in Rhode Island, but within the means of lawful acts.

The Director of the Rhode Island ACLU responded, saying he believes the roll out is riddled with problems.

"The community is really fearful of what's going on,” he told ABC6 News in an interview.

Many law abiding residents were detained at airports, and families were ultimately torn apart in wake of the ban. But Brown added that he is hopeful the courts will rule in the ACLU’s favor.

"We're hopeful that ultimately the courts will rule that the executive orders are unconstitutional and will prevent them from taking place anywhere at any time,” said Brown.