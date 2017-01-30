Syrian doctor studying in US stuck abroad due to travel ban - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Syrian doctor studying in US stuck abroad due to travel ban

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Khaled Almilaji. Courtesy of Brown University. Dr. Khaled Almilaji. Courtesy of Brown University.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Syrian doctor who has been studying in the U.S. about how to rebuild his country's health system says he's stuck overseas because of President Donald Trump's travel ban.        

Trump signed an executive order barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days, including Syria.       

Khaled Almilaji is now in Turkey while his pregnant wife is in the United States.       

He says the United States is enriched by many cultures and that would be a sad thing to lose.        

The 35-year-old Almilaji received a scholarship to earn a master's degree in public health at Brown University. He moved to Providence in August on a student visa with his wife.       

Almilaji coordinated a campaign that vaccinated 1.4 million Syrian children and provided medical care during Syria's civil war.  

