More than 30 children involved in bus crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

More than 30 children involved in bus crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Crews are responding to a motor vehicle accident involving more than 30 children Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to Smart Street around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a school bus involved in an accident.

Upon arrival, officials determined a Jeep had skidded into the front of the Time Squared Academy school bus.

Police say the owner of a Jeep was driving to work, and saw the school bus was stopped, but when he tried to stop, he skidded sideways right into the school bus.

All the children were reported to be unharmed.

ABC6 News is on scene and will notify you as soon as new information becomes available. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.