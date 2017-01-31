More than 30 children involved in bus crash

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Crews are responding to a motor vehicle accident involving more than 30 children Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to Smart Street around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a school bus involved in an accident.

Upon arrival, officials determined a Jeep had skidded into the front of the Time Squared Academy school bus.

Police say the owner of a Jeep was driving to work, and saw the school bus was stopped, but when he tried to stop, he skidded sideways right into the school bus.

All the children were reported to be unharmed.

