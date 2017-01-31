Serial graffiti artist faces 9 charges after being arrested

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – A Pawtucket man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for a string of vandalisms on Tuesday.

According to Central Falls Police, 20-year-old Christopher Guzman was arrested after officers responded to School Street on January 27th, 2017 around 1 a.m., for a report that someone had vandalized a building.

During the initial investigation, officers were notified another building was discovered to have wet spray paint on it as well.

The wet paint matched the color of the graffiti officers were already investigating on School Street.

Officers subsequently began to canvass the surrounding streets, believing Guzman was still in the area, and soon found a box truck with fresh graffiti on the side.

Authorities say the officer observed Guzman crouched in front of the rear tires under the truck, and once ordered to reveal himself, Guzman took off on foot.

Guzman was described to have traces of paint visibly all over his hands and clothing consistent with the colors that were spray-painted on the truck and buildings.

Guzman was questioned and confessed to the graffiti in Central Falls, as well as other communities in Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, and was arraigned in Providence District Court Friday on nine counts of vandalism/malicious injury to property along with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Guzman was released on $5000 bail with surety.

Authorities said Guzman possibly faces additional charges of vandalism after numerous reports came in of similar graffiti discovered by local property owners in the area.

