Rhode Island House approves bill shielding research records - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island House approves bill shielding research records

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -  The Rhode Island House of Representatives has approved a bill that would shield climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests.        

The House voted 58-6 to pass the bill Tuesday.      

Democratic House Judiciary Chairman Cale Keable says the legislation is meant to help guarantee academic freedom, especially for those whose study of climate change has been impeded by records requests from opponents of the research.       

It would exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers.        

Republican Rep. Mike Chippendale, who voted against it, says it's an affront to transparency.         University of Rhode Island professors backed the bill.

Open government groups didn't object, arguing it merely adds clarity to an existing exemption in the law.      

The bill now moves to the state Senate.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.