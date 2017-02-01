Cancer patient wins tickets to Super Bowl 51 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cancer patient wins tickets to Super Bowl 51

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BEVERLY, MASS. — Many fans are making the trip to Houston to see the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

However, one Massachusetts couple is also making the trek all thanks to winning a contest by an unlikely donor.

Jeremy Smallwood from Beverly is battling stage 4 lung cancer. He entered the Lung Cancer Survivors Super Bowl challenge sponsored by the Chris Draft Foundation.

Smallwood’s family raised enough money to send him and his wife to see their beloved Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

“To be able to take all of this stuff we’re going through and actually make it positive…it’s really nice,” said Jeremy Smallwood.

The money raised by Smallwood’s family will go to lung cancer awareness.

He says he is excited to show his wife around his home state of Texas.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

