BOSTON, MASS. — Fast food is one thing, but how about getting your burger from a vending machine?

McDonald’s tested their new “Big Mac” vending machine in Boston Tuesday and it went surprisingly well.

Hundreds lined up to order from a touch screen. The Big Mac burgers were made about 5 minutes before being put into the machine.

However, despite the hype, the company says this was a one time promotion.

