Glocester fire sends 2 people to hospital

Glocester fire sends 2 people to hospital

By: News Staff

GLOCESTER, R.I. — A home in Chepachet that was set to go up for auction Tuesday is now scheduled for demolition after a fire broke out there.

According to fire officials, two people were in the home on Indian trail when they heard a loud boom when the fire began just before noon.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and treated for burns.

Officials tell ABC6 News that it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

