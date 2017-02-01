New flood warning system for drivers

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. — Any time Rhode Island gets a lot of rain, drivers get stuck in an area notorious for severe flooding, right under the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge in Cranston.

However, now the city has installed a new system aimed at alerting drivers before it is too late.

The Oaklawn Avenue Bridge in Cranston is one of the most flood prone areas in the state.

Drivers think they can maneuver the high waters, but instead, end up getting stuck and in some cases, have to be rescued from their vehicles.

“There’s always that one person who think they can get through,” said Kim Rossi.

Rossi works across the street at Campanella’s Restaurant and sees it happen all the time.

“They get stuck and the fire department is here trying to bail them out.”

But now the signs could be the key to preventing this from happening again.

“You can easily get a foot of water coming down in a quick time frame.”

The city installed a first of its kind warning system with flashing led lights at the intersection of Oaklawn and Wilbur Avenue.

“Once the electronic sensors are tripped by probably 12 to 15 inches of water into the system it activates these solar power signs that are behind me that warns drivers that flooding in the area and they shouldn't drive into it,” said Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.

The system will help take the pressure off of police and firefighters.

“Sometimes when you get the heavy down pours overnight we can’t get out there, we don’t get notified right away and the lights could be one warning to drivers.”

Mayor Fung admits it is not a permanent solution, but one that will have the least impact on taxpayers.

The mayor budgeted $50,000 for the project, which cost $29,000.

“In order to fix it we would have to raise the road and raising the bike path in that trestle bridge so it’s a very difficult problem, a multi-million dollar problem to fix.”

Even with the new warning system, Mayor Fung says they will have extra police officers out to that area when it floods.

