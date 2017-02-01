State police respond to 55 crashes during snowfall - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State police respond to 55 crashes during snowfall

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Authorities in Rhode Island say state police troopers handled 55 crashes throughout the state in snowy conditions.

Police say they responded to crashes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported.

Lt. Col Kevin Barry says that about 25 crashes took place in the Lincoln area. Reports from the state Department of Transportation show that more than a dozen crashes took place on Route 95 over 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Providence Journal reports that the DOT's online reporting system listed crashes in Warwick, Providence, East Greenwich and other areas.

One incident involved a bus that was hit by a vehicle in Providence around 3:45 p.m. Three children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.