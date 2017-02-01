State police respond to 55 crashes during snowfall

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Authorities in Rhode Island say state police troopers handled 55 crashes throughout the state in snowy conditions.

Police say they responded to crashes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. No serious injuries were reported.

Lt. Col Kevin Barry says that about 25 crashes took place in the Lincoln area. Reports from the state Department of Transportation show that more than a dozen crashes took place on Route 95 over 90 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

The Providence Journal reports that the DOT's online reporting system listed crashes in Warwick, Providence, East Greenwich and other areas.

One incident involved a bus that was hit by a vehicle in Providence around 3:45 p.m. Three children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

