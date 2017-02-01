Rhode Island lawmakers consider allowing sunscreen at school - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island lawmakers consider allowing sunscreen at school

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Children in Rhode Island public schools would no longer need a doctor's note to bring in sunscreen under a bill moving through the state legislature.

Warwick Democratic Rep. David Bennett tells the Providence Journal he introduced the bill after hearing about a student who came home from a field trip sunburned because she wasn't allowed to have sunscreen.

The legislation would allow students to possess and use topical sunscreen at school and school-related events. It would stop sunscreen from being considered as an over-the-counter medication requiring a written doctor's order.

Bennett says the current rules are outdated because of what's been learned about the dangers of sun exposure and skin cancer.

The bill is scheduled for a House committee hearing Wednesday. A companion Senate bill was also introduced Wednesday.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.