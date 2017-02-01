Shootings, homicides were down again in Providence last year - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shootings, homicides were down again in Providence last year

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence police say the number of shootings and homicides in Rhode Island's capital city were both on the decline again last year.

Chief Hugh Clements Jr. tells The Providence Journal that the continuation of the steady decline in violent crime in Providence reflects years of work between the police department and the community.

There were 11 homicides in Providence in 2016, matching 2006's record low for the crime over the past three decades. Police say there were no gang-related homicides recorded last year - a first in recent memory.

Clements says the department continues to focus on gun crimes and gangs through intelligence and data-driven predictive policing.

Police took 160 firearms used in crimes off the street last year.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

