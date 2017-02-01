Wheaton College offering refugee scholarship - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wheaton College offering refugee scholarship

By: News Staff

NORTON, M.A. – A local college is standing up to President Trump’s executive order of banning Muslim immigrants and refugees from entering the United States.

Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. is offering a scholarship to those students living in countries involved in conflict.

An official from the college stated that they are giving top priority to students from one of the seven banned countries under President Trump’s executive order.

Wheaton College is encouraging students to apply and is currently awaiting applications. The college extended the deadline until March 1st and is waiving the application fee.

