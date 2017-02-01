15-year-old boy charged after gunfire in Boston schools HQ

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, M.A. - Police say a 15-year-old boy is under arrest after one gunshot was fired during a fight between two teenagers inside a building that houses Boston Public Schools administrative offices.

No one was hurt in the shooting at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Rachel McGuire says that during a physical altercation in a common area, one teen produced a gun that went off during the struggle.

Commissioner William Evans said the .40 caliber handgun the suspect pulled from a backpack jammed and several bystanders jumped in to restrain the boys.

Both were handcuffed, but one, who was with his mother to register for school, was not charged. Police also recovered a gun.

Evans said it's unclear what sparked the confrontation.

The building is also home to other city offices and shops.

