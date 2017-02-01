One of RI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives arrested in Ohio

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – One of Rhode Island’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested Wednesday in Ohio by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

James Joseph, 28, was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, after being wanted by the Providence Police Department for a 2016 robbery and shooting.

The search for Joseph began in March 2016 when the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force received numerous leads and executed several search warrants. The investigation led police to a Toledo, Ohio address where Joseph was residing.

Joseph was wanted for first degree robbery, conspiracy and three counts of felony assault in relation to a February 25th, 2016 incident.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017