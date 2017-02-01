MSPCA Rescues Nearly 80 Cats from Fall River Home

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. – Fifty-four cats were rescued from a Fall River home on Tuesday and transported to the MSPCA’s Cape Cod and Boston adoption centers. Twenty-four more cats were taken in by the Fall River animal control facility.

A total of seventy-eight cats were removed. Five neutered male cats have been allowed to stay in the home.

Officials say there were signs of hoarding in the home. No charges have been filed against the previous owner, who surrendered the cats after contacting the MSPCA for help.

“This was a case in which someone was overwhelmed and did the right thing by asking for help,” said Officer Weiand.

The identity of the homeowner has not yet been released.

The arrival of twenty-seven cats to the Cape Cod adoption center and another twenty-seven to the Boston adoption center has placed a strain on space and resources, and officials are asking people to adopt the cats.

“This is the perfect time to adopt as we now have so many cats to choose from,” said Mary Sarah Fairweather, an official from the Cape Cod Adoption Center. “The cats are sweet natured and very friendly and will make excellent companions.”

The cats range in age from several weeks old to several years old and are suffering from treatable health issues. Nursing moms with kittens are also among the fifty-four.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make their stay with us as comfortable as we can while we work to transition them into new homes,” said Alyssa Krieger, an official from the MSPCA Boston center. “Cats that come from homes like these tend to do better when there are other cats already at home—so we’ll be placing them in pairs and/or in homes that already have a resident cat in place.”

The MSPCA has set up a fundraising page (www.mspca.org/fallrivercats) for members of the public to donate funds to care for the cats.

For more information about the cats currently living at the Boston adoption center, email adoption@mspca.org. For questions about cats at the Cape Cod adoption center, email capeadoptions@mspca.org.

