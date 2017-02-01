Two facing multiple drug and firearms charges after bust in Pawtucket

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit placed two individuals into custody Wednesday after detectives found 7.43 grams of cocaine, .28 grams of heroin, 2.33 grams of marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a firearm with alterations made to the serial number.

The Narcotics Detectives searched the residence of 560 Prospect Street after obtaining a court ordered search warrant.

Corey Chalmers and Stephanie Santiago were charged with:

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver heroin

Possession with intent to deliver marijuana

Carrying a Stolen Firearm when committing a crime of violence

Alteration of marks/identification on a firearm

Maintaining a common nuisance

Possession of a stolen firearm

Chalmers was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Both Chalmers and Santiago were arraigned Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Sixth Division District Court. Santiago was released on $30,000 bail and Chalmers was held without bail.

