Two facing multiple drug and firearms charges after bust in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The Pawtucket Police Department Narcotics Unit placed two individuals into custody Wednesday after detectives found 7.43 grams of cocaine, .28 grams of heroin, 2.33 grams of marijuana, a stolen firearm, and a firearm with alterations made to the serial number.

The Narcotics Detectives searched the residence of 560 Prospect Street after obtaining a court ordered search warrant.

Corey Chalmers and Stephanie Santiago were charged with:

  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to deliver heroin
  • Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
  • Carrying a Stolen Firearm when committing a crime of violence
  • Alteration of marks/identification on a firearm
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Chalmers was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Both Chalmers and Santiago were arraigned Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Sixth Division District Court. Santiago was released on $30,000 bail and Chalmers was held without bail.

