URI community rallying against Pres. Trump's immigration freeze

By: Rebecca Turco

KINGSTON, R.I. – Students and faculty at URI are speaking out against President Trump’s travel ban on seven countries.

Nearly 150 people went to Wednesday’s “Resist and Rise Up” rally, calling the temporary ban racist and un-American.

"It is shocking,” said Katrin Jomaa, assistant professor of Islam. “It just hit me so hard.”

Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim majority countries for 90 days, suspending refugees for 120 days and banning Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Mishal Siddiqui, a junior from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, asked for compassion for the oppressed: "Does not the statue of liberty quote: give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free?"

Nasser Zawia, the dean of the graduate school, has been an American citizen for more than 35 years. “I've never been concerned and worried like I am now,” he said.

The two-hour rally eventually became so crowded it had to be moved outside.

Meanwhile Republican State Rep. Bobby Nardolillo has been outspoken about barring refugees from Rhode Island, urging tighter vetting procedures. So as a whole, he agrees with the order.

“It's to reevaluate to see where these loopholes are,” he explained. “That way, implementation of their policy is going to be successful in terms of new procedures.”

Still, he says he's understanding of people's concerns, especially given how the policy was rolled out. "As a state lawmaker, I believe rushing anything is going to be hastily received," said Nardolillo.

