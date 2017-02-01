Parole recommended for Charles Manson follower - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Parole recommended for Charles Manson follower

SACREMENTO, C.A. - A state panel has recommended paroling a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release.              

The 31st parole hearing for 74-year-old Bruce Davis was held Wednesday at the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo.           

Gov. Jerry Brown will have the final say on whether Davis is released.              

Davis is serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald “Shorty” Shea.                 

He was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson “family.”  

Parole panels have decided before that Davis is no longer a public safety risk only to see governors, who have the final say on release, block his parole.            

