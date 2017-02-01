Mayor Elorza delivers State of the City address

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI – The annual State of the City Address was delivered by Mayor Jorge Elorza Wednesday evening, with addressed topics focusing on the continuing development of the City of Providence.

City finances, infrastructure, education, City services, parks and recreation and development were the main topics Mayor Elorza addressed.

Mayor Elorza noted during the conference that at the end of the 2015 fiscal year, the City faced a $13 million cumulative deficit, and after reforming the way the City puts budgets together, 2016 ended with the largest surplus in City records.

It was also announced that the City will be paying off its cumulative deficit sooner than anyone expected, and is believed to have a rainy day fund by the end of the 2017 fiscal year.

On the topic of infrastructure, Mayor Elorza said his administration recently submitted a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan to the City Plan Commission. This plan would assist to establish a predictable and reliable schedule for investments; being especially helpful for repairing, roads, bridges, and sewers.

Mayor Elorza also mentioned the improved Math and English proficiency in virtually all elementary schools across Providence, as well as a scheduled $10 million investment in repairs and upgrades to school buildings, an investment of over $2 million to purchase over 8,000 new laptops for students, and a commitment to increasing the City’s contribution to schools for the first time in six years.

A big point was that there has been a reduction of potholes throughout the city by 80-85% thanks to The Mayor’s Center for City Services, the Department of Public Works, and collaborating community organizations.

The Providence Recreation Department, with a large investment from the administration was able to introduce 58 new recreation programs in the past 2 years, including low-cost summer programming.

Mayor Elorza proudly noted with a $3.5 million investment, the City’s Parks Department even made 22 major renovations to neighborhood parks.

The capital City currently has 25 significant projects under construction and 28 in the application process, including the 6/10 connector redesign, which will boost job creation, new businesses and innovative projects across city neighborhoods.

Lastly, Mayor Elorza invited residents to attend two upcoming public events, A Citywide Conversation on Education , and a Citywide Conversation on a Long-term Vision for Kennedy Plaza.

Both events are open to the public and will be held at 444 Westminster Street in Providence. Residents are encouraged to attend and to offer input, suggestions, and feedback.

