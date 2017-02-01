Mayor forced to apologize after crude remarks against protesters

By: News Staff

WORCESTER, R.I. - Mayor Joseph Petty of Worcester, M.A., was forced to apologize Wednesday evening after he was caught live on a microphone at a city council meeting making fun of immigration ban protesters.

Mayor Petty appears to become frustrated as the protesters delay the start of the meeting and doesn't realize his microphone is still on.

But the worst part is just minutes before he was out there with the protesters, even tweeting pictures with the hash-tags "stronger together," and "proud."

But once inside Mayor petty was singing a different tune calling protesters “freaking morons,” and “uneducated.”

Caught red handed, Mayor Petty released the following statement:

“First of all, let me apologize for my remarks. I had just witnessed a thousand people outside city hall delivering a positive and respectful message, and I did not want their voices to be lost. For anyone who has been caught on a hot mic, it’s embarrassing. I was caught in a moment of frustration and I was wrong.

I am so proud of the people of Worcester -- young and old, religious leaders and college students, recent immigrants and longtime residents -- who came out last night, and throughout the week called and emailed my office, to express their support for the immigrants and refugees in our city. I will not allow their voices to be diminished by this blatantly political attempt by those who seek to divide us. At the end of a very long night, because of an unprecedented outpouring by our community, our city council voted in support of our values, in support of our police department, and in support of keeping our city safe for all.”

