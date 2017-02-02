FBI opens ‘Plunder Dome’ files

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following the one year anniversary of former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci’s death, the FBI is now unsealing documents related to the “Operation Plunder Dome” files.

The 2001 investigation looked into the corruption in Providence politics. It convicted the former mayor of racketeering, which forced his resignation.

Cianci served four years in federal prison for the charges.

The former mayor died just over a year ago following a battle with cancer.

