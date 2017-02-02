FBI opens ‘Plunder Dome’ files - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FBI opens ‘Plunder Dome’ files

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Following the one year anniversary of former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci’s death, the FBI is now unsealing documents related to the “Operation Plunder Dome” files.

The 2001 investigation looked into the corruption in Providence politics. It convicted the former mayor of racketeering, which forced his resignation.

Cianci served four years in federal prison for the charges.

The former mayor died just over a year ago following a battle with cancer.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.