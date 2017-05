By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Governor Gina Raimondo will be getting a tour Thursday at the future home of Citizens Bank’s new corporate campus.

The company broke ground on the project over the summer.

The plan is to move workers to the new Greenville Avenue campus once the Citizens lease of their current Cranston building is up next year.

Citizens Bank plans to maintain their headquarters in Providence.

