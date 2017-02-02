Doctor charged with pushing painkiller, receiving kickbacks - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Doctor charged with pushing painkiller, receiving kickbacks

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg. Courtesy of YouTube. Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg. Courtesy of YouTube.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A doctor has been indicted on 19 federal counts that accuse him of receiving kickbacks on prescriptions of a highly addictive painkiller that were written for patients who didn't need the drug.              

Jerrold Rosenberg, a clinical assistant professor at Brown University, pleaded not guilty Thursday.              

He's the latest person to be caught up in a federal investigation in multiple states surrounding the Arizona-based drug manufacturer, Insys Therapeutics.              

Former Insys executives are accused of leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe large amounts of the company's fentanyl spray.

They've pleaded not guilty in Massachusetts. Insys couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.              

Prosecutors say Rosenberg refused patients' requests to switch drugs and received $180,000 in speaking fees.              

They say his son earned commissions as an Insys sales representative.              

Rosenberg's attorney declined to comment.

