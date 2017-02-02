15-year-old steals car, leads police on high speed chase

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

RICHMOND, R.I. – A 15-year-old from Worcester, M.A. is facing charges after leading officers on a high speed pursuit early Monday morning.

According to police, just before midnight officers noticed a vehicle driving below the speed limit on Interstate 95, and after investigating, learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Worcester, M.A.

Once the officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle began driving erratically, and accelerating to speeds varying from 80-100 MPH.

Other motorists had to abruptly steer away from a collision due to the juvenile weaving in and out of traffic without the proper clearance.

Due to the danger the chase posed the public, authorities terminated the pursuit; alerting surrounding departments in the meantime of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound from Richmond.

Officials say around 12:52 AM, the Rhode Island State Police Wickford Barracks contacted Richmond Police, advising that they had successfully stopped the stolen vehicle and arrested the juvenile operator.

The youth is facing the following offenses:

1 count of reckless driving

1 count of eluding a police officer- high speed pursuit.

The juvenile will shall appear in Family Court on the above wayward charges.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017