Providence man behind bars, accused of stabbing friend of ex-girlfriends

JOHNSTON- Johnston police responded to Ostend Street early Thursday morning for a stabbing. According to Brittney McCaffrey who lives at the home where it all went down. The suspect 23-year-old Joseph Gauthier is all too familiar to them. He's her ex-boyfriend and the victim was a friend who was visiting.

McCaffrey says she and that friend were in her bedroom just after 12:30 a.m. when Gauthier broke into the home and stabbed her friend twice.

Her mother tells us McCaffrey and Gauthier had dated for about two years and have a set of 6 month old twins together. She says this is not their first violent run-in. McCafrey filed a restraining order against Gauthier Sunday after she says he choked her and beat her up. He tried calling her after he got out of jail Monday, but she didn't answer and didn't see him again until the attack.

(c)WLNE-TV/ABC6 2017