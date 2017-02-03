UPDATE: Police searching for puppy taken in home invasion

Puppy stolen from Beatrice Ave. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. — The Warwick Police Department is searching for a puppy that was stolen during a home invasion early Friday morning.

The Warwick and Woonsocket Police Departments investigated an armed home invasion around 1:30 a.m., on Beatrice Avenue.

Police say a loaded handgun was stolen from inside the home, along with medically grown marijuana, and an 11-week-old female Blue American Bulldog.

The puppy is described as grey and white in color, with speckling on its stomach, weighing approximately 11-12 pounds.

Authorities say the puppy has had her ears cropped and would still have stitches.

No one was reported injured.

Officials are searching for three suspects, and no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017