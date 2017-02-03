Man arrested in connection to Thursday night's shooting in Barrington

By: News Staff

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Barrington police arrested an East Providence man following a shooting Thursday night that sent one man to the hospital.

30-year-old Robert Fonseca from East Providence is in custody for the shooting on Kirby Street just off of Maple Avenue.

Frightened neighbors described hearing 3 loud gunshots, ringing out in their quiet Barrington neighborhood, on Kirby Street off of Maple Avenue.

Many of the neighbors were too shaken to speak with ABC6 News on camera, but they say the shots were followed by the screeching sound of a car peeling out.

“My parents called me on my way home from work and they said that they saw flashing lights outside of their home,” said Manny Canario.

Canario rushed home to check on his parents after they noticed multiple police cruisers parked outside of their triple-decker.

“They heard three fired shots so obviously I was concerned.”

Police taped off Kirby Street and set up a several evidence markers in the road.

Officers would not say much about the investigation only that one man was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor told ABC6 that she heard the young man yelling in pain and saw him walk into the ambulance.

“It’s shocking because obviously Barrington is a quiet town and I grew up here...something like this never happened,” said Canario.

