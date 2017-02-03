Massachusetts pay raise veto overturned

By: News Staff

Pay raises are coming to some of Massachusetts top legislators despite Governor Baker’s veto of the measure last week.

The House and Senate easily approved the measure by a two thirds vote Thursday, but the bill will cost the state around $18 million a year.

However, Governor Baker is not the only lawmaker voicing concerns about the measure.

The Senate Minority Leader took offense that this was one of the legislature’s first order of business.

“We are in a situation where the Governor recently had to reduce the state budget by close to 100 million dollars, and there are a lot of pressing needs, a lot of priorities that we're going to have to address with fiscal constraints and to me, this was not the most important among them,” Senator Bruce Tarr.

Legislators argued that they have not received pay bumps in decades.

Governor Baker has stated that he will not take his pay increase or housing stipend.

