By: ABC6 News Staff

news@abc6.com

@abc6

You may have noticed our ABC6 crews wearing the color red today. Well, it's not an accident that everyone is matching. Today is known as national wear red day.

We are wearing red today to support the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement in their fight against heart disease and stroke which kills 1 woman every 80 seconds.

Anchor Melissa Randall spoke to Michelle Karn of the Southern New England Chapter of the American Heart Association to learn more. To see the interview watch the attached video.

