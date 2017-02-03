National wear red day - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

National wear red day

National wear red day

Posted: Updated:

By: ABC6 News Staff

news@abc6.com

@abc6

You may have noticed our ABC6 crews wearing the color red today. Well, it's not an accident that everyone is matching. Today is known as national wear red day.

We are wearing red today to support the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement in their fight against heart disease and stroke which kills 1 woman every 80 seconds.

Anchor Melissa Randall spoke to Michelle Karn of the Southern New England Chapter of the American Heart Association to learn more. To see the interview watch the attached video.

(C) WLNE–TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.