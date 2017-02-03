By: ABC6 News Staff

We have a lot to celebrate this weekend with the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but local law enforcement officers are reminding everyone not to ruin the fun by drinking and driving. They joined transportation officials at the Burrillville police station Thursday to talk about their "fans don't let fans drive drunk" campaign.

High school football players from Burrillville and Providence were also there to drive home the point.

"So that come Monday morning, next Monday morning, a Rhode Island family is not agonizing over the avoidable and sobering death of a loved one through drunk driving," said Col. Stephen Lynch of the Burrillville Police Department.

"Do your job, and we will be victorious to end this horrific 27 year streak of fatal car accidents on this Sunday, Super Bowl 51," said Zach Lefebvre, team Captain for the Burrillville Broncos.

Extra patrols will be on the streets this weekend looking for impaired drivers, in addition to the BAT Mobile, which allows them to do breathalyzer tests on the spot.

If you don't have a safe ride home officials suggest using the new ‘safer ride’ app.

