Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hernandez trial - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots coach McDaniels may be witness in Hernandez trial

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON, M.A. - New court documents indicate that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels may be called as a witness in the upcoming double murder trial of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.              

A defense motion filed this week seeking a three-month delay in the trial indicates that prosecutors recently disclosed eight potential witnesses, including McDaniels.              

The motion says McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday's Super Bowl, is expected to testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez's tattoos.              

Defense attorneys say they have not had a chance to interview McDaniels.       

Jury selection in Hernandez's trial in the 2012 drive-by killings of 29-year-old Daniel de Abreu and 28-year-old Safiro Furtado is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

He has pleaded not guilty.              

Hernandez is due back in court Friday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.