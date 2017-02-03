Attorney General warns of serious W-2 scam

By: News Staff

Attorney General Peter F. Kilmartin is warning business of an email scam intended to collect personal information of employees.

The scammers send emails to human resources, payroll divisions, and other third-party payroll companies requesting payroll data for employees including W-2 forms that contain Social Security numbers.

The scammer’s add the names and titles of actual CEOs or other company executives, and send the emails using “spoofing” technology to make them look legitimate.

Cybercriminals can use personal information such as social security to file fraudulent tax returns for refunds.

Kilmartin suggests HR professionals call the CEO or executive who allegedly sent any suspicious emails to confirm that the message is not a scam.

If a company has been a victim of this scam, the Attorney General suggests the company contact the Office’s Consumer Protection Unit, report the information to the IRS, and file a police report.

Businesses may contact the Consumer Protection Unit at the Office of Attorney General by calling 401-274-4400 ext 2234 or by email at consumers@riag.ri.gov.

