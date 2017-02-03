Final report released on Silver City Galleria rampage

By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
TAUNTON, M.A. – An independent agency is saying an outdated emergency communications system is what caused major delays during the incidents at, and in the area of the Silver City Galleria back in May.
Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye released an administrative report Friday afternoon, containing the findings and recommendations from Ryan Strategies Group LLC, an agency commissioned by the City of Taunton.
Back on May 10th, 2016, Arthur DaRosa went on a stabbing rampage that claimed the lives of two people as well as causing motor vehicle crashes before being shot and killed by an off duty sheriff’s deputy.
The findings gathered Ryan Strategies LLC point to a badly out of date emergency communications system, which lead to a number of breakdowns and systems failures.
“We now have a better grasp of exactly what happened on May 10th,” Mayor Hoye said. “It is imperative that we change what we can change now and set in motion today the long-term improvements that will put Taunton in line with our neighbors and nationwide best practices.”
Mayor Hoye says he has pledged to reform the system to create a first-rate emergency communications system for Taunton’s residents.
Other findings released in the report were as follows:
“I am proud of the way our personnel handled themselves and responded to what was a chaotic and unpredictable string of events,” said Taunton Fire Chief Tim Bradshaw. “We are working with the Mayor’s Office and Emergency Response Departments to address all areas of concern, and will continue to look for areas of improvement to guarantee safety, security, and a speedy response in Taunton.”
Ryan Strategies Group LLC provided the following recommendations:
“We are taking these findings and recommendations very seriously,” stated Mayor Hoye.
“The new call center is a critical component to improving public safety communications and operations in our City,” Chief Walsh said. “Working with Mayor Hoye’s Administration I am confident these plans will be completed and an improved system will be put in place.”
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017
Click here to see our ABC6 Contests page!More >>
10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.