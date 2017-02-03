Judge delays trial in texting suicide case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Judge delays trial in texting suicide case

Michelle Carter. Michelle Carter.

By: The Associated Press

TAUNTON, M.A. - The trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of manslaughter for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages has been delayed for three months.              

Michelle Carter had been slated to go on trial in March in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III. But Taunton Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz on Friday ruled the trial will begin June 5 at the request of Carter's lawyers.              

The lawyers say they need more time to analyze thousands of pages of digital evidence from Roy's computers.          

They suggested some of it shows Roy strongly desired to kill himself, with or without Carter's encouragement, which they say is constitutionally protected free speech anyway.              

Prosecutors say the now 20-year-old Plainville woman sent Roy dozens of messages encouraging the 18-year-old to take his own life.

