Providence City Council on Johnston providing water to proposed Burrillville Power plant

It's been almost a month since Johnston's town council voted in favor of supplying water to the proposed Burrillville power plant. The providence city council is now trying to put a stop to that.



"We had broad support last night, supporting three resolutions one expressing opposition to the power plant itself, and then also expressing concern about the providence water for the plant," says Providence City Councilor Seth Yurdin.



Yurdin says one of their ideas is to change city ordinances so that providence can limit how much water their customers re-sell. Johnston has agreed to sell Invenergy over 20,000 gallons of water each day that they purchase wholesale from the providence water supply board.

In return, Johnston gets more than $18 million in compensation over 20 years.

"It doesn't seem like it was ever the intent when the system was created to allow for a single town to bottle and sell and send it off to another community. Especially whole sale or otherwise," adds Yurdin.

Despite the providence city councils feelings, Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena still stands behind his towns decision.



"Any mayor, manager or town administrator is always looking for ways to bring in addition revenue without having to put their hand in the pot of the tax payers by raising taxes. So if I had to do it again, I'd do it twice," says Mayor Polisena.



Mayor Polisena adds he does not fear these proposals.

"I feel I did the right thing for the tax payers. Providence, if they want to change the law that's fine. I was a state senator for 10 years and I was always told when you put legislation in you can't go retrospectively it has to be prospectively."

