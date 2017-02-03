UPDATE: Suspect in custody for shots fired at South Shore Plaza

By: News Staff

BRAINTREE, M.A. – A suspect wanted in connection for shots fired at the South Shore Plaza Friday night has been into custody, while another remains at large says Massachusetts State Police.

With the help of security footage, police were able to identify 23-year-old Michael J. Spence Jr., who was taken into custody without incident.

The shopping center went on lockdown just before 7:00 p.m. for the report of shots fired inside Macy’s Men’s Shoe Department.

Officers from the Braintree Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, as well as the regional SWAT team were ordering individuals to shelter in place while they searched every store in the mall.

During the initial investigation, a firearm and empty shell casings were recovered, but there was no evidence indicating a person was shot or wounded.

Authorities say the majority of people in the shopping plaza were able to evacuate during the beginning stages of the incident. But officials also assisted hundreds of others with evacuations for several hours after the initial shots fired call.

According to police, the incident appears to be gang related.

Spence has been charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Unlawful possession of ammunition.

Discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a building in use.

