Proposed bill seeks to drug test welfare recipients at random - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Proposed bill seeks to drug test welfare recipients at random

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Welfare recipients could soon be tested for illegal drug use after Senator Elaine Morgan proposed a bill on Thursday, that would allow the Department of Human Services to perform the tests at random.

If someone is found positive for the drugs, that person's public assistance would be revoked for up to one year.

“If working Rhode Islanders’ tax dollars are being used to fund this program, the people who accept this money should be subject to the same random drug testing they might encounter in the workplace,” Senator Morgan said. 

“A positive drug test would disqualify them from a state ‘paycheck.’ With the recreational marijuana legalization looming, taxpayer money should not be paying for benefits so people can buy and smoke marijuana.” 

Individuals with a prescription for medical marijuana however, will not be penalized.

Senator Morgan says if the person who fails the test has a child; the child will still receive benefits.

The legislation will now go before the judiciary committee.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.