West Warwick PD captures level 3 sex offender - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick PD captures level 3 sex offender

Richard Giles. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department. Richard Giles. Courtesy of the West Warwick Police Department.

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – The West Warwick Police Department announced they captured a level 3 sex offender on Friday.

According to police, 49-year-old Richard Giles was found hiding in his apartment in West Warwick.

Giles was wanted for three outstanding Superior Court warrants as well as an arrest warrant from Cranston.

Authorities say Giles is a repeat sex offender with convictions of 1st degree sexual assault in 1999 and also in 2014, with several arrests in between those years for failing to register as a sex offender.

