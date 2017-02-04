Rhody Remains Red Hot as Rams Win at Davidson - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhody Remains Red Hot as Rams Win at Davidson



DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — E.C. Matthews scored 21 points, Jeff Dowtin added 19 and Rhode Island beat Davidson 70-59 on Friday night.

The Rams (15-7, 7-3 Atlantic 10) have won five of their last six games, pulled into a tie with Richmond in the conference standings, and are a half-game back of leaders VCU and Dayton. Davidson (12-9, 5-5) had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Wildcats had a seven-point lead with about 10 minutes left before Rhode Island closed on 25-7 run. Matthews scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, during the stretch.

Matthews was 8 of 16 from the field and made four 3s, and Dowtin was 7-of-11 shooting. Jared Terrell had 11 points and Kuran Iverson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Rams.

