2nd graders make Super Bowl predictions

On Friday morning the students in Mrs. Prario's second grade class at Callahan Elementary School in Burrillville held a tailgaiting party. There was a Tom Brady jersey cake, posters that read 'Patriot's rock' and a lot of of excitement. The kids, ages 7 and 8, are anxiously awaiting this weekends big game so they can cheer on their favorite team!

ABC6 visited the class and had the opportunity to chat with them about their score predictions and much, much more. Needless to say their answers were priceless!