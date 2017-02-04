Tavon Blackmon Helps Lead Brown to Road Win at Cornell

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. – Senior guard Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) scored 17 points to lead five Brown players in double figures in an 81-70 Bears' win over Cornell Friday evening at Newman Arena.

The Bears improve to 11-10 overall and 2-3 in the Ivy league, while Cornell falls to 6-14 overall, 2-3 in Ivy play.

"We took the lead in the first half with defense," said Brown head coach Mike Martin, "and ran some really good offense in the second half to take control of the game. We had contributions from all 10 players who saw action."

Blackmon, who had been in a shooting slump for the Bears, hit 6-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-6 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Brown freshman Brandon Anderson's (Mahwah, NJ) turned in a great two-way performance, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the second half, while holding Cornell's Matt Morgan, the Ivy League's leading scorer, to 10 points. He also harassed the Big Red with a career high four steals.

Bears' Joshua Howard (Charlotte, NC) posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) had 13 points for the Bears, while senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX), the Ivy League's second leading scorer, was held to 11 points, but pulled down six rebounds.

Pacing the Big Red was Wil Bathurst with 13 points, while Morgan and Troy Whiteside chipped in with 10 points each.

Brown did a lot of damage from beyond the three on 10-of-20 treys, while Cornell connected on just 6-of-21 treys. The Bears also had a decided advantage from the free throw line, hitting 17-of-22 shots, while Cornell connected on 10-of-20 free throws.

Brown led by nine points at the half, 35-26, but Cornell chipped away at the Bears lead and trailed by just five points with 13:14 remaining, 49-44, on a trey by Jack Gordon.

Brown answered with a 13-4 run, capped off by a three-point play by Okolie to give the Bears a 62-47 lead with 9:43 left on the clock. Anderson's layup at the 7:30 mark of the half gave Brown its biggest lead, 70-54.

The Bears built a nine-point lead, 25-16, on consecutive treys by sophomore Corey Daugherty (Barrington, R.I.), Howard and Blackmon with 5:09 left in the opening half.

Brown's biggest lead of the half came on two free throws by sophomore Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) with 1:16 left for a 35-25 advantage. A free throw by Cornell's Jack Gordon with 56 seconds left cut Brown's halftime lead to 35-26.

The Bears travel to New York City tonight to play Columbia on Saturday evening, starting at 7:00 pm.