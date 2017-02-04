PC Rallies in the Third to Beat Maine for 6th Straight Win

PC News release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Jake Walman’s power play goal with 1:53 to play capped a third period rally as the 15th-ranked Providence College men’s hockey team outlasted Maine, 3-2, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. With the win, the Friars extended their winning streak to six games.



SCORE

No. 15 Providence – 3 | Maine – 2



NEW RECORDS

Providence – 15-8-4 (7-6-2 HEA) | Maine – 10-14-3 (4-10-1 HEA)



VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. (2,169)



GAME FLOW & NOTES



- The Friars outshot the Black Bears by a 13-8 margin in the first period and won 17-of-22 face-offs in the opening frame.

- Shane Kavanagh and Robbie Hennessey generated three shots on goal each in the opening 20 minutes of play.

- The Friars are 6-4-2 when tied after one period this season.



- Providence appeared to take the lead 10:35 into the second period, but the officials ruled that Garrett Gamez directed the puck into the net with his skate.

- The Black Bears blocked 11 shots in the second period. Providence outshot Maine, 15-9 in the middle period.

- Maine took a 2-1 lead just 3:17 into the third period with two goals in a span of 59 seconds by Patrick Holway and Chase Pearson.



- Josh Wilkins became Providence’s first double-digit goal scorer of the season with his game-tying goal in the third period.

- Jake Walman’s 5th goal of the season with 1:53 to play gave the Friars the lead on the power play with Maine’s Cedric Lacroix in the box for delay of game.



- Walman’s goal snapped a 0-for-14 stretch on the power play for the Friars dating back to Jan. 20.

- Foley's three points were a career-high for the sophomore.



- Shots on goal: Providence 36, Maine 31. Shot attempts: Providence 71, UNH 46.

- Shot blocks: Providence 10, Maine 16.