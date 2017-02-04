PC Rallies in the Third to Beat Maine for 6th Straight Win

PC News release...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Jake Walman’s power play goal with 1:53 to play capped a third period rally as the 15th-ranked Providence College men’s hockey team outlasted Maine, 3-2, on Friday night at Schneider Arena. With the win, the Friars extended their winning streak to six games.
SCORE
No. 15 Providence – 3 | Maine – 2
NEW RECORDS
Providence – 15-8-4 (7-6-2 HEA) | Maine – 10-14-3 (4-10-1 HEA)
VENUE
Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. (2,169)
GAME FLOW & NOTES
- The Friars outshot the Black Bears by a 13-8 margin in the first period and won 17-of-22 face-offs in the opening frame.
- Shane Kavanagh and Robbie Hennessey generated three shots on goal each in the opening 20 minutes of play.
- The Friars are 6-4-2 when tied after one period this season.
- Providence appeared to take the lead 10:35 into the second period, but the officials ruled that Garrett Gamez directed the puck into the net with his skate.
- The Black Bears blocked 11 shots in the second period. Providence outshot Maine, 15-9 in the middle period.
- Maine took a 2-1 lead just 3:17 into the third period with two goals in a span of 59 seconds by Patrick Holway and Chase Pearson.
- Josh Wilkins became Providence’s first double-digit goal scorer of the season with his game-tying goal in the third period.
- Jake Walman’s 5th goal of the season with 1:53 to play gave the Friars the lead on the power play with Maine’s Cedric Lacroix in the box for delay of game.
- Walman’s goal snapped a 0-for-14 stretch on the power play for the Friars dating back to Jan. 20.
- Foley's three points were a career-high for the sophomore.
- Shots on goal: Providence 36, Maine 31. Shot attempts: Providence 71, UNH 46.
- Shot blocks: Providence 10, Maine 16.
- Providence extended its unbeaten streak against Maine to 13 games (12-0-1) and have won nine consecutive games dating back to 2014.
- Hawkey finished the night with 29 saves and has surrendered two or fewer goals in 14 of his last 16 outings.
- Rob McGovern turned away 33 shots from the Black Bears.
HOW THEY SCORED
1-0 (PC) – 17:02/2nd – EV – Erik Foley (Monk) – Erik Foley carried the puck into the zone and turned the corner under the faceoff circle and powered the puck through McGovern.
1-1 (Maine) – 2: 18/ 3rd – PP – Patrick Holway (Smith, Byron) – Smith moved the puck across the zone for an open Holway for a snap shot over Hawkey’s shoulder.
2-1 (Maine) – 3:17/3rd – EV - Chase Pearson (Hamilton, Michel) – Hamilton’s point shot rebounded to Pearson on the far post to sneak the puck in short side.
2-2 (PC) – 8:36/3rd – EV – Josh Wilkins (Pinho, Foley) – Foley made a behind-the-back pass to Pinho at the top of the faceoff circle. Pinho turned on the puck for a quick wrist shot and was tipped by Josh Wilkins in front to beat McGovern.
3-2 (PC) – 18:07/3rd – PP – Jake Walman (Bryson, Foley) – Bryson fed Walman across the blue line. Walman’s shot from the point made its way through traffic and to the top corner of the net.
PC GAME HIGHS
Points: Foley (1-2-3)
Goals: Foley (1); Wilkins (1); Walman (1)
Assists: Foley (2)
Shots: Kavanagh (6)
Face-offs: Pinho (11/18)
POWER PLAYS
Providence –1/3
Maine – 1/3
LOOKING AHEAD
The Friars and Black Bears will conclude their regular season series tomorrow night at Schneider Arena beginning at 7 p.m.