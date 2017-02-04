Pawtucket encourages submissions for calendar contest

Courtesy of The Camera Werks.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PAWUCKET, R.I. – Officials in Pawtucket are asking the public for suggestions on the photo contest theme for 2018 City calendar.

“We encourage the community to get involved in this annual event,” said Patricia Zacks, contest coordinator.

Once a theme is selected, hundreds of residents, students, and visitors submit entries in hopes that their photo is selected to be part of the City’s calendar.

“Each year I look forward to students and residents capturing the beauty and happenings of our great city,” said Mayor Donald R. Grebien.

Authorities say professional photographers will evaluate the submitted entries looking for creativity and a topic that hasn’t been used in previous years.

The person who submits the winning theme will be recognized in the calendar, and photos submitted are exhibited throughout the Pawtucket Arts Festival.

All winning photos will be used in next year’s City calendar.

Pawtucket residents are encouraged to submit themes to:

Patricia Susan Zacks, The Camera Werks, at psz333@aol.com.

The deadline for theme submissions is February 24, 2017.

Past themes include:

· Pawtucket's Color Palette(2016)

· Pawtucket: A Different Perspective (2015)

· A Piece of Pawtucket (2014)

· All in a Day’s Work (2013)

· The Four Seasons of Pawtucket (2012)

· Reflections of Pawtucket (2011)

· Faces of Pawtucket (2010)

· Doorways & Gateways in Pawtucket (2009, 2008)

· Paws (or Pause) in Pawtucket (2007)

· Historic Places in Pawtucket (2006)

· Pawtucket People, Places or Things (2005)

· Discovering Pawtucket (2004)

· Taking Pride in Our Neighborhoods (2003)

· Pawtucket Mills: Our Past and Our Future (2000, 2001, 2002)

· Pawtucket: A City in Focus

