UPDATE: Warwick Police identify woman in fatal crash

WARWICK, R.I. – Police have identified the victim in a Saturday morning crash.

Crystal Duran, 34, of Castle Street in East Greenwich, R.I., crashed into a tree on Potowomut Road in Warwick around 5:45 a.m.

Officials stated that upon arrival, crews found a single car that appeared to have been travelling southbound, close to the North Kingstown line.

Duran was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

