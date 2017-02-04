Officers who rescued 7 from burning home to be honored - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Officers who rescued 7 from burning home to be honored

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. - The city of Central Falls is honoring three police officers credited with rescuing seven people from a burning home.        

Sargent Derrick Levasseur and Officers Yomaira Rodriguez and Bari Cameron will receive the Mayor's Medal of Merit at a ceremony on Monday.         

Mayor James Diossa says the officers are being recognized for their "heroic actions."               

Officials say Rodriguez spotted smoke coming from the building in the early morning hours of Jan. 28.

She entered the building along with the other two officers and together they rescued six adults and a young child who were asleep at the time.              

Surveillance video showed a man in a winter coat and hat approach the building's porch and start the fire.     

Police have offered a reward for information leading to an arrest.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

