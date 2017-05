By Bianca Buono

More than a thousand Patriots fans celebrated the team at a rally in downtown Houston Saturday, one day ahead of Super Bowl LI. Fans were greeted by the Patriots cheerleaders, former players and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, who performed several of his country hits. The majority of the fans we spoke with traveled to Houston from New England for the big game.

