Foxboro friendly Super Bowl wager

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FOXBORO, MASS. — Firefighters in Foxboro are so confident the New England Patriots are going to win the Super Bowl that they are literally betting the shirts on their backs.

In a longtime Super Bowl tradition, Foxboro fire is issuing a friendly wager to the opposing team’s fire house.

This year, they say there is no doubt they will take home the win.

From banners hanging outside the fire department in Foxboro to the fire trucks and even the department’s kitchen table, Foxboro firefighters are fired up.

“This is a legacy game, this one is shut the critics, no one can say anything after we win this one,” said Lt. Don Treannie; Foxboro Fire Department.

“It is going to seal the deal that Brady is untouchable,” said PJ Belham.

And with all that confidence, the department is also heading into a Super Bowl tradition with the same excitement.

“People really want this one this one is a lot.”

It started back in 1986. Anytime the Patriots are in the playoffs, Foxboro firefighters make a friendly wager with the opposing team’s department.

This year, if the Patriots lose, they will ship 33 custom made t-shirts to Atlanta.

However, the departments have fun collecting t-shirts from the losing team.

“Some guys will wear them, throw darts at them, and burn them.”

While they stress, it is all in fun and games.

They admit this year’s friendly wager is being taken to a whole new level.

“I’m sure they’re talking as much as we are.”

If all goes according to plan, the 33 shirts from Atlanta will be arriving in Foxboro after Sunday’s game, and this one will surely go down in history.

“I think we’ll be seeing Atlanta shirts here very shortly.”

The t-shirts are not just used for Super Bowl bets. The department has been selling them for years and giving the money back to the community.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017