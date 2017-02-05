RI religious institutions set to discuss sanctuary congregations for illegal immigrants

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

PROVIDENCE, RI - Deporting illegal immigrants has been a priority for the Trump administration but for many religions in Rhode Island, God's law comes first. That means standing up for all immigrants; legal, or not.

"The scripture is made very clear,” said Reverend Don Anderson of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches. “If there is a choice between doing what God has called you to do, and doing what the civil authorities require you to do, we choose God."

Rhode Island religious leaders are latest to stand up, to President Donald Trump. Rev. Anderson explained Sunday that different faiths are coming together to talk about creating sanctuary congregations to protect illegal immigrants.

He added that the churches may have the upper hand, knowing very well that immigration enforcement, such as ICE, tends to avoid hospitals, schools and churches.

"We hope that ICE would honor that tradition of houses of warship being places of sanctuary."

A number of religious institutions plan to meet Monday to discuss the logistics. That includes setting up beds for undocumented immigrants, feeding them and educating any children who may wind up living there.

Reverend Anderson said it is both morally, and religiously the right thing to do.

"God's law always supersedes man's law, that's just the way it is for us people of faith."

But the law of God is not a good enough reason to break the American law, according to Terry Gordon, Director of the group Rhode Islanders for Immigration Law Enforcement, known as RIILE.

"It's against the law to aid and abet an illegal alien and in one of the statements, it says even if it's because of your religious beliefs,” said Gordon.

He added if religious institutions do not follow the law, they should be held accountable.

"If they continue to do it in the face of the law enforcement, maybe something else should be done. Be given a warning of some kind or something."